Niki Karimi named jury member at Tribeca Film Fest.

The 21st Tribeca Film Festival will be held on June 8-19.

Niki Karimi has been selected as a jury member at the 21st Tribeca Film Festival.

Born in 1971, Niki Karimi commenced her cinematic activity in 1989, but her most significant debut was made in the film “The Groom” directed by well-known Iranian director Behrouz Afkhami in 1990.

She has been selected to be a jury member at several national and international film festivals.

Karimi has also directed several films, including One Night, A Few Days Later, Final Whistle, Once Upon A Time Football, Night Shift, and Atabay.

The Tribeca Film Festival is a prominent film festival held in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, showcasing a diverse selection of independent films. Since its inaugural year in 2002, it has become a recognized outlet for independent filmmakers in all genres to release their work to a broad audience.



Recipients of the Tribeca Film Festival awards for Best Narrative Short, Best Documentary Short, and Best Animated Short will qualify for consideration in the Academy Awards’ short film categories, provided the film complies with Academy rules.

