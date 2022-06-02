Jun 3, 2022, 2:10 AM
Journalist ID: 1316
News Code: 84776474
T T
1 Persons

Tags

President Raisi pays tribute to Iran's martyred border guards in Jolfa

President Raisi pays tribute to Iran's martyred border guards in Jolfa

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi paid tribute to the three martyred border guards, who were martyred in September 1941 while standing up to foreign aggression on Iranian soil.

During the visit to East Azerbaijan province, President Raisi appeared at the Iranian Azerbaijani border in the city of Jolfa, paying tribute to the three Iranian border guards who had resisted the invaders in September 1941.

During the visit, provincial and regional officials outlined the issues and problems of the border region, and the President ordered the removal of export and tourism barriers in the region.

President Raisi also met the commanders and soldiers of the Jolfa Border Regiment, while emphasizing the importance of guarding the borders of Islamic Iran, and appreciated their efforts in the zero points of the border.

2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha