President Raisi pays tribute to Iran's martyred border guards in Jolfa

During the visit to East Azerbaijan province, President Raisi appeared at the Iranian Azerbaijani border in the city of Jolfa, paying tribute to the three Iranian border guards who had resisted the invaders in September 1941.

During the visit, provincial and regional officials outlined the issues and problems of the border region, and the President ordered the removal of export and tourism barriers in the region.

President Raisi also met the commanders and soldiers of the Jolfa Border Regiment, while emphasizing the importance of guarding the borders of Islamic Iran, and appreciated their efforts in the zero points of the border.

