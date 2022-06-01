Iran urges US, E3 to stop ‘playing possum’ over JCPOA

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the comment on his twitter page on Wednesday, about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Israeli regime, as the world's #1 JCPOA hater happens to be NPT-denier & the only nuke-possessor of the MENA region. We know this. The world knows this," the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman tweeted.

He reminded that it is time for E3/US to stop pretending to be asleep.

"They can pursue diplomacy-or pursue the the opposite. We're ready for both," Khatibzadeh added.

Khatibzadeh’s comments come a day after the Zionist regime's prime minister Naftali Bennett accused Iran of stealing internal reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency to “evade nuclear probes".

The allegation comes despite the IAEA repeatedly verifying Iran’s cooperation with the agency over its nuclear energy program which is meant for peaceful purposes.

The deal was thrown into disarray in May 2018 when then US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord and reinstated sanctions on Iran.

Tehran and the remaining signatories began talks to revive the JCPOA in April 2021, with Iran insisting that sanctions should be fully removed in a verifiable manner.

Iran says the talks have now reached their end and the US should make a political decision in order for the revival agreement to be reached.

