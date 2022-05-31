FM: Being independent Iran’s main policy

Amirabdollahian made the remarks on the threshold of the 33rd demise anniversary of the late Imam Khomeini which was held at the Holy Shrine of Imam Khomeini on Tuesday.

Referring to the prominent motto of “Neither East, Nor West”, Amirabdollahian said that the Islamic revolution’s slogan does not mean isolationism and avoiding east and west, but rather the main goal is not being dependent on East and West.

Stressing on the prominent slogan of “Neither East nor West”, Amirabdollahian noted that Iran’s main policy is cooperating with all sides on the basis of its national interests.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the Vienna talks and added that the negotiations that have been halted in Vienna are due to the issue of unilateral sanctions which was imposed by the US.

The negotiations in Vienna talks are underway through the EU representative to remove obstacles and find a way for lifting the sanctions.

3266**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish