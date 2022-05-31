Tajikistan president expresses interest in using Iranian seaports

The Tajik outlet noted that President Rahmon has specifically singled out Chabahar and Bandar Abbas ports in southern Iran on the coasts of the Persian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Mr. Rahmon made the remarks in his joint press conference with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi which was held during his two-day visit to Iran this week.

He stressed the need to develop infrastructure and connect the transport networks of the two countries in order to expand trade and economic cooperation and increase trade ties, according to Asia Plus.

Tajikistan welcomed joint efforts to build land roads connecting the two countries, the news agency cited the Tajik president as saying.

Tajikistan and Iran signed 16 cooperation documents during Rahmon’s visit.

