Iran, Tajikistan call for enhancing bilateral ties

Qalibaf met and held talks with Emomali Rahmon on Monday in Tehran, Iran.

Referring to the progressed and developed relations between Iran and Tajikistan, Qalibaf said that they are far from the desired point.

Pointing to the policy of the 13th government and the Eleventh Majlis regarding prioritizing the development of relations with neighboring states, he added that Tajikistan as a neighboring country with a lot of mutual interest is one of the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand bilateral cooperation, and this is an opportunity to deepen the political, economic and cultural relations between the two states.

Referring to the deep-rooted relations between Iran and Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, for his part, said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has made great progress and development in recent years, adding that the progress of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of peaceful nuclear technology and the ineffectiveness of sanctions indicates the progress of Iran.

Expressing Tajikistan's readiness to cooperate with Iran in various fields, he highlighted that the beginning of this development can start with parliamentary cooperation and forming friendship groups in various areas between the two states.

Inviting Qalibaf to have a visit to Tajikistan, he expressed hope that the documents of the bilateral agreements signed in Tehran would be implemented as soon as possible.

3266**7129

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish