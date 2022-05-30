Envoy: Damascus keen on reinforcing trade ties with Tehran

Addressing Iran-Syria joint economic commission in Tehran, Dayoub described Iran-Syria relations as exemplary, saying that they are based on mutual interest and establishing stability and security.

Referring to Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani’s efforts, he said Syrians will never forget their supporters.

The Syrian government is keen on removing any obstacles to cooperation with the Iranian private sector, he said.

He went on to say that the volume of trade between Iran and Syria has doubled.

He called for developing political ties, standing against sanctions and putting reconstruction of Syria on the agenda.

