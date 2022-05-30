Iran determined to enhance cooperation with neighboring countries: Deputy FM

Safari made the remarks at the International Meeting between Iran and the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BISC).

In his speech at the Intl. Conf. between Iran and BSEC, Safari said that Iranians are very interested in cooperating with this organization.

This Iranian diplomat said that unilateral and oppressive sanctions against Iran have prevented "us from activating the potential, but despite these sanctions, Iran has done its best to make the use of existing capabilities".

Organization of the Black Sea Economic

Secretary General of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Lazar Comanescu, for his part, said that this organization has cooperated with Iran in different fields such as trade, banking, financing, energy, agriculture, environmental and tourism.

Comanescu in his remarks hailed Iran's interest and attention in expanding cooperation with Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

The 2022 Tehran International Iran and Black Sea Cooperation Organization Conference opened in Tehran on Monday.

The Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation is a regional international organization focusing on multilateral political and economic initiatives aimed at fostering cooperation, peace, stability and prosperity in the Black Sea region.

6125**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish