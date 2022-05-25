Fire extinguished in Pakistani forests with Iran’s help

Farah Azim Shah told IRNA that the fire began in the forests of the province some two weeks ago and as it was spreading into further areas, the Pakistani officials asked for Iran’s help.

She said that following the call by Pakistan, IRGC sent an Ilyushin II-76 firefighter plane to help put out the fire.

The spokeswoman appreciated Iran’s contribution to the extinguishment of the fire and said that Iran’s help has been widely reflected by Pakistani media.

She said that the fire finally came under control after two weeks.

