Anger of Iranian Twitter users over UK ambassador's remarks on Abadan incident

The Metropol twin tower collapsed on Monday. Some 14 people lost their lives in the incident with 37 others being injured.

The Tweet by the UK ambassador triggered a wave of anger among Iranian Twitter users.

“Thanks for your condolence message. I don’t intend to remind the history. I tell for the future that if you are honest in your sympathy with the Iranian people, quit sanctions against Iran. Just this,” a user wrote.

“What about the occupation, famine, and genocide of 10 million people in Iran? Nearly half of our compatriots were killed by you,” another user said.

Some other users also reacted to Ambassador Shercliff’s tweet as one wrote, “your condolences are neither acceptable nor believable” one other user said, “the sympathy of a fox for the sorrow of a lion” and another one said, “we don’t need the prayers of the evil. We will neither forgive nor forget.”

One other user said: “a. More than 25-40 percent of the Iranian population were massacred in a famine caused by a British food sanction in 1296-1298. b. The bombardment of Abadan people in August 1320 by the British forces and looting of the city. c. Looting Iranian oil for 60 years with the repayment of only 16% of annual profits.”

“You’d better first apologize for the genocide of 10 million Iranians by Britain,” another user said, with another one saying, “Our history is full of your betrayal and stabbing. I can’t believe that your condolences are sincere. I’m reading right now exactly the page of the book that is related to you.”

Another user referred to the UK support for the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during a 1980-88 Iraqi-imposed war against Iran and said, “Abadanis killed by British bombs in Iran-Iraq war are tens of times more than those killed in this building collapse. You have to apologize for your support for Saddam and be ashamed about that.”

“From the people of Abadan to the English colonizers: We will not forget your crimes against the people of Abadan,” another user said, referring the British ambassador to “The British Job” written by his predecessor Jack Straw.

Another user reacted to the tweet by the British ambassador and said that hundreds of years of crime and malice against the Iranian people have made Britain an "old fox" in public opinion.

Another user called Shercliff “the ambassador of Small Britain” said that the UK has sanctioned Iran in all food and drug areas and has breached its commitments under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The user also referred to the British support for the terrorist groups, the regime of Saddam, the occupation of Iran, and bringing the Pahlavi Pahlavi regime to power in Iran for 57 years.



