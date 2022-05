The World Economic Forum is a non-governmental organization in Switzerland; the Forum is known as Davos because it is annually held in the eastern Swiss city.

Davos meeting makes effort to pave the way for further interaction among great industrial, political, and economic leaders worldwide to smooth the way for global development.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s Davos meeting is held with delay.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish