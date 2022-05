After arriving in Oman, Rostam Qasemi also talked with the Omani minister on bilateral cooperation in transportation of goods.

In a related news, President Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to arrive in Muscat atop a high ranking delegation including a number of his cabinet ministers for a day-long visit.

Miscellaneous issues, particularly in the economic and trade field will be discussed in that state visit.

1424

