Tehran-Muscat ties can make up for Iran’s foreign trade shortcomings: Expert

In an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Jaafar Qannadbashi highlighted President Ebrahim Raisi's regional trips, saying that they can have positive effect on economy and mitigate regional tensions.

He said that President Raisi's foreign visits have culminated in less than a year and each of these visits has had privileges.

Oman is a country like Qatar that has never been involved in the West-initiated animosity against Iran, the expert noted.

Oman coasts Indian Ocean, Oman Sea and the Strait of Hormuz and most importantly neighbors Yemen and this makes it an important country for Iran, according to Qannadbashi.

He also said that Oman can replace the countries that have aligned with the Zionist Regime in relations with Iran.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish