Oman: Pres. Raisi’s visit to Muscat manifests good neighborliness

The Oman Royal Court in a statement on Saturday said that President Raisi will pay a visit to the Sultanate of Oman this Monday, according to Omani media.

The statement noted with regard to good neighborliness and advanced relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay a visit to Oman this Monday, May 23, 2022.

The visit reflects the Royal keenness attached by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and President Ebrahim Raisi to enhance bilateral relations in various spheres to serve their interests and aspirations, it noted.

The statement further noted that the upcoming visit will explore areas of cooperation between the two neighboring states.

May the Almighty Allah grant the two wise leaderships success to serve their countries and the Islamic nation, it added.

