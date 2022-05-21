Iran calls for upgrading international cooperation on migration

First Counselor of Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Ali Hajilari made the remarks at the UN forum on regular migration held in New York on Friday evening.

In his remarks, the diplomat called on the global community to make effective efforts to condemn unilateral sanctions and coercive measures against Iran which has hosted millions of refugees and migrants.

The diplomat also called for removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

Iran has been hosting millions of the displaced, migrants, and refugees with no international support for over four decades; while the country itself is under coercive measures and sanctions.

In a related developments, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said in late January, “While the United States’ inhumane sanctions have created tremendous difficulties for our government and people, various services including education, health, medical treatment, vocational training, and employment are being provided to Afghan people living in Iran, with minimal assistance from the international community.”

