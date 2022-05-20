Iranian priest: Islamic Republic’s approach towards religious minorities admirable

Priest Dayavush Azizian who was speaking in a meeting by people of different walks of life of West Azarbaijan province with President Ebrahim Raisi said that the Iranian Christians thank God for this blessing, which is one of the beauties of Iran.

He added that the various Iranian tribes and followers of different monotheist religions in West Azarbaijan province have dedicated many martyrs to their country during the years of the sacred defense against the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, but the Christians have dedicated more martyrs compared with other minorities.

“I, as a representative of the small society of Assyrian Christians, all the same ask for the government’s more particular approach for preservation of the cultures and traditions of the country’s minorities and their wellbeing,” he added.

He stressed that the Iranian Christians, too, like to preserve their culture, their traditions and their language.

He, meanwhile, appreciated the special attention paid by the representative of the Supreme Leader, the Friday prayers imam of Orumiyeh and the governor general of West Azarbaijan province to the social status of the Assyrian Christians.

