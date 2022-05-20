Pres. Raisi inspects aerospace achievements in West Azarbaijan

Upon his arrival at Shahid Bakeri International Airport, President Raisi unveiled Orum SAT, which has been built at Roshd (Growth) Center of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Urmia.

Urmian young inventors explained manufacturing and performance of ultra-light aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) as well as satellite during the visit.

Orum SAT with the highest resolution has the capability to be placed in Earth orbit with spending 600k dollars, which is very economical in comparison to similar models made by other countries.

In his 21st provincial trip, President Raisi visits West Azarbaijan province and plans to discuss implementation of different projects in the northwestern province.

During the one-day visit, the chief executive intends to meet people and officials in the province and travel to Mahabad city.

Certain ministers and statemen, including ministers of health, education, sports, cultural heritage and culture accompany the president in the trip.

The Iranian president visited 20 provinces, including Hormozgan, Qom, Yazd, Lorestan, Semnan, Ardebil, Fars, Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, South Khorasan, Ilam, Kohgilouyeh and Boyerahmad, Bushehr, Gilan, Golestan, Mazandaran, Mashhad, Alborz and Qazvin.

The visit to West Azarbaijan Republic is President Raisi’s forth provincial trip in the Iranian New Year (started March 21, 2022).

4208**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish