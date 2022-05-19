Khatibzadeh: Islamic Revolution introduced religious democracy to world

The two-day seminar began a day earlier and discusses ways to introduce Islam to the world.

Khatibzadeh highlighted changes that are taking place in communication and said that in order to leave a great impact, entities should recognize their audience and the tools they can use to convey their messages.

He said that Al-Mustafa International University is one of the bodies actively engaged in religious research and dissemination as well as introducing the Holy Qur’an to the world.

The seminar in Mashhad was organized by the city’s branch of Al-Mustafa International University.

Established in Qom in 1979, Al-Mustafa is an academic, Islamic, and university-style seminary institute, which has international branches and affiliate schools.

