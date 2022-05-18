Iran, Iraq provincial officials discuss boosting ties

The meeting took place in Kermanshah, the capital city of Kermanshah province, western Iran.

Bahman Amiri-Moqaddam, the governor general of Kermanshah, said that Iran and Iraq have close relations and enjoy religious, cultural and historical commonalities, which pave ground for further cooperation between the two sides.

He added that Kermanshah and Diyala can further boost their trade exchanges through developing border infrastructure as well as passenger and goods terminals, among other measures.

Amiri-Moqaddam said that two provinces have already reached agreements on how to develop their economic relations, which definitely will help improve employment and the livelihood of people living at the border areas.

Iran’s Kermanshah province shares a 371-km border with Kurdish and Arab parts of Iraq, and makes up around half of non-oil exports to Iraq per year.

4194**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish