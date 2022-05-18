Iraqi PM calls for expanding ties with Iran

He made the comment in a meeting with the new Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad-Kazem Al Sadeq and his accompanying delegation in the capital Baghdad.

According to a statement issued by Al-Kadhimi’s office, he said that Iran and Iraq should develop their ties in line with their own interests as well as the interests of all regional countries.

The Iraqi prime minister also stressed the need for diplomatic work in order to adopt common approaches aimed at protecting the interests of the two countries as well as the region.

The Iranian ambassador expressed gratitude for Al-Kadhimi’s efforts to promote Tehran-Baghdad relations and enhance their cooperation in all fields.

Mohammad-Kazem Al Sadeq presented his credentials to Iraqi President Barham Salih on Tuesday.

Al Sadeq who had served as Iran’s deputy ambassador to Iraq for years has now replaced Iraj Masjedi.

