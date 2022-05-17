NATO expansion reason behind current situation in Ukraine: Spox

In an interview with the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Khatibzadeh said, “We think that the root of everything that we see today, including expansion (NATO) or ignoring the realities of Europe, is Western countries' ignoring political considerations, security considerations of a number of countries, especially Russia, as well as agreements that made decades ago.”

According to RIA Novosti, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, whose goal was announced by President Vladimir Putin to be protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.

"For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out 'demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine', to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for 'bloody crimes against civilians' in Donbass."

Russia's Ministry of Defense has announced that the country's armed forces strike only at the military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops.

