According to the official website of Ministry, Reza Mohtashamipour made the remarks in the meeting with mining and mineral experts of Afghanistan in Kabul.

Strengthening bilateral cooperation in mining was of the topics of discussion between Iranian Deputy Minister of Industry and experts of Afghanistan.

Afghan authorities are very keen on start of activities by Iranian mining firms in Afghanistan, Mohtashamipour added in the meeting.

