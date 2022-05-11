Iranian president meets Sunni clerics

Twenty Sunni clerics from different cities and towns, including Zahedan, Paveh, Sanandaj and Mahabad attended the meeting.

They spoke about the most important issues that Sunni nationals are facing in Iran.

Some of those issues raised by the clerics included developing infrastructure, improving living conditions as well as resolving youth unemployment in border provinces.

According to the president’s advisor for minorities’ affairs, President Raisi promised that his administration will make every effort to resolve problems faced by residents in border areas.

Abdolsalam Karimi said that the president also asked Sunni clerics to help the government progress its plans.

4194**2050

