Palestinian movements condemn assassination of Al Jazeera reporter by Israeli army

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by the Israeli army while reporting on a raid by Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

A spokesman for the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, based in Gaza, Hazem Qassem, said that the martyrdom of Shireen Abu Akleh was the latest in the list of the Zionist regime's crime, especially against journalists.

A member of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Osama Al-Qawasmi, also in reaction to the killing of an Al-Jazeera reporter by Zionist militants, said that targeting Shireen Abu Akleh means targeting the truth.

Al-Qawasemi said in a statement that the Zionist regime by doing this crime sent a message to journalists around the world that anyone who seeks to reveal the truth is being punishable by killing.

He strongly condemned the crime and called on the world, especially the media and international institutions, to expose the brutal crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians and journalists.

Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine also condemned the killing of Al Jazeera journalist, saying that targeting her was a failed attempt to hide the truth.

The Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday that An Al Jazeera journalist was shot and killed by the Israeli army while covering an Israeli raid early Wednesday.

The official website of the Qatar-based TV news channel, Al Jazeera.com wrote that "the 51-year-old was covering an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp when she was shot in the face by a single bullet, despite wearing a press vest

Another Palestinian journalist, Ali al-Samoudi, was wounded in the back but is in stable condition."

Al Jazeera, in a statement, said Abu Akleh was “assassinated in cold blood” and called on the international community to hold Israeli forces responsible.

