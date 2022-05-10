Iran's daily coronavirus deaths drops to 3

Some three more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 141,192, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The last time Iran experienced a daily coronavirus-related death rate as low as three was two years ago in early 2020, over a month after first COVID-19 death case was confirmed in Iran.

460 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 82 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,010,698 patients out of a total of 7,226,219 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 836 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,398,577 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,648,380 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,216,318 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish