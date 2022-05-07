COVID-19 kills 8 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some eight more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,165, Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

270 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 63 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,002,258 patients out of a total of 7,224,701 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 916 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,366,106 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,601,746 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,123,383 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

