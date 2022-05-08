Iran, Poland stress expansion of parliamentary cooperation

During the meeting, Iranian Majlis speaker expressed hope that parliamentary friendship groups and specialized commissions of the two parliaments can have more interactions.

Qalibaf particularly highlighted the necessity for cooperation on economic areas with the focus on private sector.

The Polish foreign minister, for his part, referred to longstanding relations between Iran and Poland which he said date back to the 16th century and believed that such deep connections indicate relations not only between the two governments but also the two nations.

Rau also appreciated the hospitality of the Iranian people when a large group of Polish immigrants fled to the country during the World War II some 80 years ago.

