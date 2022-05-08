Iran exports 2m tons of goods to Iraq via Mehran intl' border

Saying that the value of the exported goods reached $1.161 billion, Rouhollah Gholami, said in an interview with IRNA on Sunday that construction materials, steel products, tiles, petrochemical products, cement clinker, plastic products, glass and its products were the main products exported via Mehran during the period.

Iran’s agricultural products to Iraq via Mehran checkpoint reached 248,000 tons during the last fiscal year, Gholami added in his interview.

He also said that worth of exports from Mehran border has been over 83 million dollars in the Iranian month of Farvardin (March 21-April 20).

