The female Iranian athletes won the medals competing in team games on Wednesday, according to Iran’s Deaf Sports Federation’s report .

The 24th Summer Deaflympics which were to be held last year had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The games started on May 1 with participation of over 4,000 athletes from 80 world countries and will end on May 15.

Iran attended the Deaflympics with 75 athletes in eight sports.

