20 female athletes to partake Deaflympics 2022 Brazil

Tehran, IRNA - The women's deputy head of Iranian Deaf Sports Federation said that according to the decision of the technical committee, 20 female athletes in 4 fields will take part in the Deaflympics 2022 Brazil.

Zahra Davoudi on Sunday told IRNA that these deaf female athletes will compete in taekwondo, karate, archery and athletics in the Deaflympics 2022 Brazil.

She added that Iranian deaf female athletes won the first gold medal in karate at the 2013 Olympics in Bulgaria and the first Gold medal in taekwondo in 2017 in Samsun, Turkey, and in 2017, they won a silver medal in shooting.

Davoudi added that at the request of the Brazilian Olympic Games headquarters, the pumice, kata and team committee competitions were eliminated from the taekwondo and karate competitions, so in the individual section, Iran will send two female athletes.

Deaflympics 2022 Brazil also known as 24th Summer Deaflympics will open on Sunday, 01 May 2022 in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

