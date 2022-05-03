US must take action to compensate Trump's illegal moves: Iran FM

"It is the US side that must take action to redress Trump’s illegal moves by adopting a realistic approach and to move toward a political initiative," Amirabdollahian said.

He, meantime, pointed out that Iran will also continue down the path of diplomacy to reach a deal while safeguarding its red lines.

The Iranian foreign minister referred to the Ukraine crisis, saying, “I have twice conveyed the messages of the Ukrainian foreign minister to my Russian counterpart. We are opposed to war and the displacement of human beings in Ukraine, Yemen, Palestine, Afghanistan, and other parts of the world and believe that everyone must move toward political solutions to establish lasting peace and security.”

Amirabdollahian then spoke about the recent visit by Ireland’s foreign minister to Tehran. The top Iranian diplomat thanked Coveney for his constructive efforts, saying that in addition to political initiatives, the Islamic Republic of Iran has on numerous occasions shown the required resolve to reach a good, robust and lasting agreement in the sanctions removal talks.

Coveney also held talks with Amirabdollahian over bilateral as well as regional and international issues and the Vienna talks.

During the phone call, the top Irish diplomat described the rising international tensions as a result of the Ukraine war as worrying.

Coveney called the Islamic republic of Iran’s initiatives over the course of the negotiations as praiseworthy and underscored the need to reach a good deal that will fulfill Iran’s demands and those of the other parties to the Vienna talks.

The Irish foreign minister added that his country will spare no efforts to reduce international tensions, especially regarding the conclusion of a nuclear deal.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has held talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian over the phone about bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues

In the telephone conversation, the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Ireland reviewed bilateral issues and have underlined the necessity of pursuing the process of expanding bilateral ties and also continuing consultations with each other.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish