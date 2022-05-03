Shia Muslims gather in Islamic Center of England for Eid al-Fitr prayers

The Eid al-Fitr prayers in London were led by Hojjatoleslam Hashem Mousavi, head of the Islamic Center and representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei here.

This year, Eid al-Fitr prayers were held in person after over a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 6,260,000 people worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019.

Also, Iranians across the country performed Eid al-Fitr prayers this morning.

Eid al-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The event marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan

The advent of Ramadan may vary from country to country depending on the situation of the moon. Since the new moon is not in the same state at the same time globally, the beginning and ending dates of Ramadan depend on what lunar sightings receive in each location.

As a result, Ramadan dates vary in different countries, but usually only by a day.

Iran announced Tuesday (May 3) as Eid al-Fitr while some Muslim countries found it on May 2.

