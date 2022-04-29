IRGC’s Emad missile displayed in Tehran Quds Day rally

The Emad missile, which is the state-of-the-art achievement of the IRGC Aerospace Force, has been displayed at the International Quds Day rally in the capital Tehran on Friday.

A new surface-to-surface Kheibar Shekan missile, which is able to hit targets within a range of 1,450 km, was also displayed in Tehran streets.

The late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini designated the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as the International Quds Day on August 7, 1979 in a bid to hinder the distortion of history by the Zionist regime and to show support for the oppressed nation of Palestine.

In every last Friday of Ramadan, freedom-loving and justice-seeking people across the world hold rallies to mark the annual event and show solidarity with the Palestinian people whose land has been occupied by the Zionist regime for decades now.

Demands for massive participation in this year’s Quds Day rallies have been growing after Israel’s recent aggression against Palestinians in the occupied territories, including al-Quds city, where the regime’s military forces have attacked Palestinian worshippers at al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in the Islamic world.

People in more than 90 countries hold the glorious International Quds Day rallies to express solidarity with the oppressed nation of Palestine.

