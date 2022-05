Hakim Ghayyem told IRNA that the blaze occurred at 10:32 local time due to a hole in Tower 80 of the refinery.

He said that no one has been killed or injured in the incident and the damages are under investigation.

Abadan refinery is Iran’s oldest refinery which supplies some 25% of the fuel needed by the country.

9341**2050

