Official: Persian Gulf Int’l Festival to receive extensive foreign media coverage

That was announced by Mehdi Jahangiri, who heads the Department of Culture and Islamic Guidance in Hormuzgan Province, southern Iran.

Jahangiri was speaking at a press briefing in Hormuzgan’s provincial capital, Bandar Abbas, on Wednesday night.

He said that the 12th edition of the Persian Gulf International Art and Culture Festival kicked off on April 14, taking place in different cities of the province.

He added that the festival will wrap up on April 30 when the Iranian flag will be hoisted on Jamaran Destroyer in cooperation with the Iranian army naval force, among other programs.

According to Jahangiri, the festival includes different sections such as workshops as well as films and a photography exhibition, all related to the Persian Gulf.

