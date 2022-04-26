Supreme Leader: US is in much weaker position today

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a group of university students and the representatives of students unions on Tuesday on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The US is now in a weaker position in every aspect compared to the past, the Supreme Leader said while referring to the new world order at the present time.

He underscored that the US is now weaker in its domestic politics, in its foreign policy, in its economy, in its security and in everything as compared to twenty years ago.

Iran’s Supreme Leader said that the world is witnessing a new order and a new international order is emerging in the world.

The US sought to become the only hegemon in the world and establish a unipolar system after the collapse of the Soviet Union but it has failed in every aspect, Ayatollah Khamenei added.

