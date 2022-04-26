Resistance shaping fate of Palestine: Qom religious society

The Resistance’s victory over the criminal Zionist regime of Israel is definite, the statement said.

Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom issued a statement on the occasion of World Quds Day which falls on April 29 this year.

It was father of the Islamic Revolution – the late Imam Khomeini – who named the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as World Quds Day over four decades ago.

According to the statement, the Zionist regime which is used to killing children tries to conceal its defeat and humiliation.

The Qom statement also condemned the regime’s recent measure to attack at Al Aqsa Mosque and kill some oppressed Palestinians.

Then, the Qom religious society invited the Islamic Ummah to massively attend Quds Day rallies.

The statement said that the Islamic governments have duty to support the oppressed Palestinian people and pay more attention to the cause of Palestine.

It added, policy on normalization of relations with the empty and shaky regime will bring nothing but humiliation.

“The Future belongs to the Resistance.”

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish