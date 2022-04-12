Iran halts consular activities in Afghanistan

South Asia Director-General in Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Afghanistan’s chargé d'affaires in Tehran to convey his protest about the attacks against Iran’s diplomatic missions in Kabul and Herat.

The official reminded the Afghan envoy of the governments’ responsibility to provide security of diplomatic missions, urging legal punishment of the attackers.

He also informed the Afghan diplomat that consular departments of Iran’s diplomatic missions in Afghanistan would be closed until further notice when Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry ensures the security of the missions.

