US development of biological weapons in Ukraine

The customer was the US Department of Defense Office for the Reduction of Military Threats. According to Fox News, there are documents showing the efforts by Americans to get rid of the traces of the military biological program being implemented in Ukraine. These measures by the United States well indicate what Ukrainian and American scientists were doing in those locations.

It’s worthy to know that Ukraine’s Ministry of Health, on 24 February 2022 (the beginning of the Ukraine war), ordered full destruction of the biological warfare in the laboratories. All observations prove that Washington and Kyiv are seriously worried about Russian likely access to the evidence of practical work to enhance the pathogenic capabilities of microorganisms using synthetic biology methods. These facts would expose the systematic violation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) by Ukraine and the United States.

One of the most important cases that were reported by the media is the project codenamed UP-4. The purpose of this study was to identify bird diseases that could pose a significant danger to human beings and also could cause an epidemic situation in a particular area in a specific period. Another task, in this project, was to study the migration routes of birds that were supposed to pass through the territory of Russia in a way to have a lesser impact on European countries down the road.

Trapping birds on Russian territory and transferring them to the territory of Ukraine and tracking their way back to Russia, prove the aforementioned evidence and reasoning.

This approach is one of the most reckless, inhuman and highly irresponsible methods of warfare. Using such “living weapons” would end in a situation where even its creators would inevitably lose control over them.

The U.S. has conducted those experiments near densely populated areas of European countries. Americans seem to be neglecting the safety of even their partners.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish