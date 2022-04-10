Iran to provide support to 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking on arrival in Kish Island in southern Iran on Sunday, Rostam Qasemi said that Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi had the issue on agenda during his visit to Qatar earlier this year.

Iran’s support will include providing residence and air and maritime transportation for passengers and tourists destined for Qatar according to agreements between Raisi and Qatar’s Emir, Qasemi said.

He added that he would have meetings with Qatari officials next week and Kish Island would play a pivotal role in Iran’s support of the major international event, but Iran’s southern coastal cities could also participate.

Qasemi will host Qatari Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti tomorrow in Kish Island. Qatar’s Ambassador to Iran Mohammad bin Hamad al-Hajari arrived at the island in the company of the Iranian minister.

