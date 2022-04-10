Speaker: Nuclear talks should guarantee economic interests

Qalibaf made the remarks at the Majlis (Parliament) open session in Tehran this morning.

The speaker also congratulated the Iranian people over the National Nuclear Technology Day, April 9.

He went on to say that the 11th Majlis has broken the locks on country’s nuclear industry.

As he stressed, the Majlis broke those locks by approving the Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation's Interests and removed the obstacles to scientific achievements.

The Majlis strategic measure stresses the lifting of the sanctions and the preservation of interests of the nation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qalibaf hoped that the country’s modern nuclear technology and knowledge along with good talks would lead to serving economic interests of the Iranian nation.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish