Hamas denies relocation of political office to Turkiye

Al-Mayadeen News cited Hamas sources on Monday that allegations of moving the leadership delegation to Turkiye are unfounded.

Earlier, Reuters quoted a Turkish source denying the reports, affirming, “We categorically reject claims about Hamas transferring its office to Turkiye.”

The speculation began after Israeli media alleged that senior Hamas leaders had relocated to Turkiye following Qatar's reported withdrawal from mediating ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

An unnamed US official also told a Qatari newspaper that Washington had informed Qatar of its dissatisfaction with Hamas leaders’ presence in Doha, especially after the group rejected a recent American proposal for an Israeli prisoner exchange.

According to Al-Sharq, unnamed sources claimed Qatar had relayed a US request to expel Hamas leaders ten days ago, following intensive discussions with American officials regarding the closure of Hamas' political office.

However, a Hamas official firmly denied these claims. Speaking to Shihab News Agency on condition of anonymity, the official asserted that the reports suggesting that Qatari officials have asked Hamas leaders to leave the country are entirely false.

