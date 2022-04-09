Maritime travel between Iran's Khorramshahr, Kuwait resumed

The maritime line was active before the coronavirus pandemic with regular weekly travels, Nourollah As’adi said on Saturday.

A passenger ship leaves for Kuwait every Saturday and Wednesday and returns on Sundays and Thursdays based on the agreed schedule between Khorramshahr Port and Kuwait, according to the official.

The passengers are required to submit full vaccination certificates and carry their negative PCR test with 72 hours validation, As’adi noted, adding that they should observe health protocols during the journey.

The Persian Gulf Passenger Terminal in Khorramshahr is considered to be to largest and most modern maritime terminal in Iran with the capacity to move 1,200 passengers on a daily basis.

