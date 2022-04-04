Analyst: Any regional security mechanism would fail without Iran

Among topics discussed at the two-day meeting were reportedly Iran’s foreign policy as well as setting up a regional security mechanism. However, some political analysts believe that the ministerial meeting primarily meant to make the normalization of relations between the Arab countries and Israel look natural, thus paving the way for Tel Aviv to secure footing in the region.

IRAN DAILY: What do you think were the goals of the recent summit in the Naqab region?

ZANGANEH: The Middle East is transitioning to a new situation. Holding such meetings organized by the Israeli regime or attended by its representatives, be they bilateral or multilateral, pursues various goals, the most important of which seems to be to prime people for accepting the Zionist regime.

The insistence that the representatives of the regime pose for photos as they stand by the representatives or leaders of certain regional countries is intended to make the normalization of relations between Muslim countries and Israel look like a natural fact, and an inevitable one for that matter. Therefore, we will see more such meetings again in the future, so that the presence of Israel in the regional countries will become a normal thing.

On the other hand, the gradual withdrawal of the United States from the region has given rise to security concerns in both Israel and some regional states. That’s because the Israelis do not seem to have as much confidence in all-out and unwavering support of the United States as before, and the regional Arab countries have seen ebbs and flows in their relations with the US in recent years.

According to reports, the participants also discussed a new security mechanism for the region. Should one take such a mechanism seriously?

Not at all. Many of these regional Arab countries have had security cooperation with the Zionist regime for 4-5 decades, but it failed to maintain the security of these countries, or that of the Israeli regime. Now the Zionist regime is experiencing the highest insecurity and instability domestically. Almost every week, serious events take place in the occupied territories, which have spread insecurity there. Hence, the fact that Israel wants to guarantee the security of the regional Arab countries is an illusion and wishful thinking.

Is it conceivable to talk about regional security or create a new mechanism without Iran?

Establishing a security mechanism or organization in the region could have two aspects. One is to see where regional insecurity comes from in order to stop it. Over the past few decades, most insecurities and wars in the region have been originated by the Zionist regime. Therefore, in order to establish stability and security, we must first stand up to this regime and contain it. Because this regime itself will be the disruptor of any regional security agreement.

Another point is that the existence of large countries with a long history, rich culture and established civilization like Iran in the region is not something that can be ignored. In fact, Iran with that history and history cannot be bypassed. Iran can be the cornerstone of security and stability in the region. Neighboring countries should recognize the fact that the power that can help establish stability and security while preventing various threats in the region is Iran, not the Israeli regime, which is the main cause of insecurity.



Taking your opinion into account, was the Naqab meeting successful?

No. These meetings are mostly for propaganda purposes, and achieving a new security structure in the region with the presence of destructive elements such as the Zionist regime will never be successful. Rather, it is like a time bomb being planted inside the regional Arab countries. In terms of propaganda, the peoples of the region, unlike their governments, are not friendly toward the Zionist regime and the normalization of relations with it.



You mentioned a new situation is in the making in the region following the US withdrawal and, of course, Iran’s capabilities to help stabilize and secure the region. Do you think that reaching a nuclear agreement between Iran and the United States will have an impact on the relations of the regional countries with the Islamic Republic of Iran?

Yes, I think reaching a clear conclusion on the Iran nuclear deal will have a significant impact on the relations between the regional countries. A delay in striking an agreement encourages certain destabilizing factors in the region to move toward a kind of chaos and foment instability. But when they see that the Islamic Republic of Iran has reached an agreement with six world powers on any issue, including the nuclear deal, the movements of destabilizing factors will be ineffective and the relationship between the countries of the Middle East and Iran will further improve.



