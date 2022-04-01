Pres Raisi: Iran hosts 4 million Afghans despite Europe claim over help

Europeans have provided no help in this issue, President Raisi announced during his meeting with reporters in the northeastern city of Mashad on Thursday evening.

Islamic Republic of Iran feels responsibility for the dear Afghan people unlike the Europeans which follow the issue of Afghanistan solely for their political demands, the president noted.

Formation of an inclusive government with participation of all groups is important for Afghanistan today, he stressed.

He went on to say that education, lifestyle, and employment of Afghan nationals who live in northeastern Iranian province of Razavi Khorasan is important and should be followed up.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president referred to what happened at a stadium in Mashad recently and said there is no contradiction in implementation of policies in the country; meanwhile, some directors do not sometimes fulfill their responsibility well.

All should be after the law and follow the policies and decisions of the country, he said.

