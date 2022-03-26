Iran reserves right to operate Arash/al-Dorra Gas Field

The Arash/al-Dorra Gas Field is a joint gas field among Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Araia, and that parts of the field is situated in unspecified water areas between Kuwait and Iran, the spokesman said on Saturday.

In line with international norms and regulations, any move in operating and developing the gas field should be carried out in accordance with coordination and cooperation of all three countries, Khatibzadeh said, adding that the recent document between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia seems to be contrary to current accords and previous negotiations, and that such an action is illegal and does not have any impact on legal situation of the gas field; therefore, the bilateral pact will not be endorsed by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Tehran has time and again reiterated that the Iranian side is ready to kick off negotiations with the neighbors - Saudi Arabia and Kuwait - on the way to operate the joint gas field and simultaneously hold talks with Kuwaiti officials on determination of boundaries as well as negotiate on points located among three countries, he mentioned.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its right to operate Arash/al-Dorra Gas Field, Khatibzdeh concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are trying the pave the way for developing al-Dorra offshore gas field in the Partitioned Neutral Zone (PNZ), where Iran complains that the field extends into its waters.

