Iran's kayak rower lady from gains Asian gold medal

Arezu Paslar added in an interview with IRNA on Friday evening: Hedyeh Kazemi from Hormuzgan province won the Asian gold medal for the 500-meter rowing in calm waters.

“In that field the rowers from Kazakhstan Uzbekistan and Thailand ranked 2md to 4th respectively,” added Paslar.

She also informed that the same rower, Hedyeh Kazemi along with another Iranian team athlete, Elnaz Shfiian in the final of 500-meter women’s kayak doubles finished in 1:50:592 minutes and gained the silver medal.

The 2022 Thailand Asian Rowing Championship began on Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Pattaya, Thailand in the presence of 19 athletes from Iran and will end on March 27.

