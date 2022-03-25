Asian Rowing Championship; Another gold, a silver for Iranian athletes

The 2022 Thailand Asian Rowing Championship began on Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Pattaya, Thailand, in the presence of 19 athletes from Iran and will end on March 27.

On the second day of the Asian rowing competitions Iran’s Adel Mojallali and Mohammad-Nabi Rezaie in the final of the 500-meter men’s canoeing rowed in 1:43:310 minutes to gain the silver medal of that field.

Uzbekistan’s rower ranked 1st and Kazakhstan’s athlete ranked 3rd in the field.

Also, Payman Qavidel, Alii Mirzaie, Amin Budaqi and Puria Sharifi in the final of the 4-man 500-meter kayak rowing in 1:23:138 minutes gained the gold medal of the field.

In that field that Uzbekistan rower gained the silver and Indonesian athlete won the bronze Asian medals.

