Amirabdollhian meet Lebanese parliament speaker

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday met with the Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Amirabdollahian who arrived in Beirut some hours ago also met with Palestinian leaders earlier.

He will discuss bilateral, regional and international issues with senior Lebanese officials.

