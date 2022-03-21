Mar 21, 2022, 3:12 PM
Pakistani FM congratulates Nowruz

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Tehran, IRNA – Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a message celebrating Nowruz and the start of the new solar year congratulated Iranians and other people around the world who celebrate this ancient event.

The official account of the Pakistani Foreign Minister's Public Diplomacy for Foreign Affairs wrote in a message on Monday that Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulated the Nowruz Eve.

It marks the start of the new Iranian year, which coincided with the rebirth of the spring, as well as celebrating the new life, the message said.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister  in the message emphasized that Nowruz brings together joint ties of love, peace, and solidarity.

